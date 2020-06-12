NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloska Motor Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp, on Friday announced new financing schemes for its customers to push sales at a time when affordability has taken a hit significantly due to the covid-19 induced economic downturn.

As sales of passenger vehicles are anticipated to fall to a decade low in the current fiscal, vehicle manufacturers are coming up with lucrative schemes to attract potential customers.

“As a special offer, all Toyota Bharat Stage 6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred monthly payment for up to 90 days on all purchase made this month," the company said in statement. "Additionally, the company has also announced assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models. All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs. 899 per lakh for first six months, across all models," it said.

A few days ago Toyota increased prices of its premium hybrid vehicles -- Camry and Vellfire -- due to significant movement in the value to the Indian rupee which increased the import cost of the vehicles.

“Our finance schemes are in-line with Toyota’s endeavor to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfill the entire family's transportation needs," said Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Sales of passenger vehicles are expected to decline in the range of 22-25% in FY21 as affordability of customers have fallen drastically due to the covid-19 induced economic slowdown, according to Crisil Research, the research arm of credit ratings agency Crisil. As economic activity is likely to suffer significantly, sales of commercial vehicles may also decline 26-28% during the year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated