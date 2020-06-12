Toyota introduces financing schemes to push sales

“As a special offer, all Toyota Bharat Stage 6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred monthly payment for up to 90 days on all purchase made this month," the company said in statement. "Additionally, the company has also announced assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models. All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs. 899 per lakh for first six months, across all models," it said.