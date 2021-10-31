Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that the company sold a total of 12,440 in the month of October thereby clocking a growth of 34% when compared to the wholesales in September 2021. he company had sold a total of 9284 units in September 2021 and a total of 12,373 units in October 2020.

Commenting on the sales, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times.

In the month of October, we have been able to register a 34% growth when compared to our sales in September 2021. Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78%, when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year.

Flagship models Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments.

The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer’s confidence in the brand. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments".

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched an all-wheel drive (4x4) version of its premium SUV Legender priced at ₹42.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The '4x4' Legender is powered by a 2.8 litre diesel engine with power output of 204 PS, mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT), TKM said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, TKM Associate General Manager, Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said TKM has been bringing innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of its customers and changing market requirements.

"The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance," Sigamani added. The Legender was first launched in January 2021 in '4X2' diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner. "The Legender has seen increasing sales and till date, we have sold more than 2,700 units of the 4X2 variant across the country," Sigamani said. P

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.