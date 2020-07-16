Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd has said it would resume operations at its manufacturing plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru, from 20 July.

The company's plan to resume operations at its manufacturing plants comes on the back of revised directives issued by the Karnataka government wherein residents in Bengaluru urban and rural districts were allowed to commute for work to places located inside industrial estates.

Two days ago the company had announced that it would temporarily suspend operations at its factories starting from the second shift on July 14 to the first shift on July 22 following the state government’s initial plan of enforcing complete lockdown for a week.

Toyota Kirloskar had earlier confirmed to Mint that the number of employees affected with covid-19 had increased from eight on 3 July to 24 as of 14 July.

The company has denied any evidence of transmission of the disease within the manufacturing units. It has quarantined all employees who were suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employee through appropriate contact tracing, the automaker said.

According to Toyota, only 40-45% of the total production workforce was allowed to work in orde to limit the number of people on the shop floors and maintain social distancing norms.

The company also said it was mandatory for all its employees to self-declare their health condition daily even as it carries out sanitization of all work stations everyday.

Meanwhile, auto component supplier Bosch Ltd’s manufacturing unit, which is situated in the vicinity of Toyota’s factory in Bidadi, has reported over 75 covid-19 positive cases since it had shut down its plant for two days starting June 26 for deep cleaning and sanitization.

Other leading vehicle manufacturers including Bajaj Auto Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have also reported positive cases at their respective production units in the recent past. The maker of Pulsar motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, at its largest plant in Aurangabad, has reported most number of cases so far -- reportedly over 350.

The spike in coronavirus cases has prompted state governments to reimpose lockdown across the industrial towns of Chennai, Aurangabad, Pune and Bengaluru.

