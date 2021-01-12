Toyota withdraws lockout in Bidadi factory

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited (TKM) on Tuesday said that it has decided to withdraw the lockout in its factory that started on 10 November and affected production numbers at one of India’s biggest car manufacturing plants.

However, the management has retained its condition and sought an undertaking from the workers on safety and productivity, which may extend the stalemate between production line staff and Toyota.

The company said that the decision to withdraw the lockout has been taken “without any compromise on discipline and productivity."

“This will be in the interest of both team members and their families as well as the company. Consequent to the lifting of the lockout, operations will enhance with effect from (the) second shift of January 12, 2021 in both the plants. Employees returning to work will sign a simple undertaking for good conduct and report to work," the company said in its statement.

The demand for an undertaking by the company from workers to maintain discipline and ensure productivity had widened the differences between shop floor staff and the management.

Workers union representative said that they are unlikely to resume work since the company has not addressed any of the concerns raised and continues to retain the undertaking clause.

“The lifting of the lockout without addressing any of the concerns we have raised with the management including workload, reinstatement of our colleagues, salaries and the continued insistence of giving an undertaking leaves most of the issues unresolved. We are yet to take a decision on rejoining," Pradeep, the vice president of the TKM workers union said.

He added that the deputy chief minister, Ashwath Narayana, has assured to help resolve the issue.

The company resorted to a lockout after workers protested the suspension of a union member on 10 November. The Karnataka labour department held reconciliation meetings and ordered workers to return to their shifts from 19 November. However, four days later the company extended its lockout citing “lack of congenial and safe atmosphere" at the plant.

Workers have been protesting outside the premises since the first lockout.

“The Suspension Pending Enquiry of 66 unionized employees for serious misconducts will continue and domestic enquiries will be conducted adhering to the principles of Natural Justice," the company added in its statement.

“It is illegal on the company’s part to demand an undertaking when it is not mandated by the government. This is a continuation of the lockout if they are unwilling to resolve the problems. We want the seven people dismissed to be reinstated and assurances that worker issues will be addressed. We are hoping to have a meeting by Friday," Pradeep added.

He said that the union has responded to the company’s lockout withdrawal notice through their lawyer.

The labour unrest at TKM was followed by an incident of violence at Wistron on 12 December, that manufactures iPhones for Apple in Kolar district. The two incidents had led to arguments on how changes to labour and industries laws by the centre had added to the growing friction between workers and managements across the country since the covid-19 pandemic.

