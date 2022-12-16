TPDDL to organise special Lok Adalat for settlement of power theft cases1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 07:04 PM IST
The Lok Adalat will take up cases that are either pending in any court or are yet to be filed
Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDD), supplying electricity to consumers of North Delhi, will hold a special ‘Lok Adalat’ on 18 December for on-the-spot settlement of power theft and disconnection cases, a statement said on Friday.