NEW DELHI : Tata Power-DDL (TPDDL) plans to switch off around 65,000 streetlights from Thursday in the national capital, over non-payment of around ₹22 crore in dues by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the electricity distribution utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a statement by TPDDL, that supplies electricity in the northern part of Delhi, “We all know that street lights act as a deterrent to crime and promote a sense of security among communities."

Street lighting is supposed to act as a deterrent to crime and promote a sense of security among communities. This development comes in the backdrop of street crime, particularly those directed at women, being a matter of grave concern.

“However, due to the outstanding payments from the last 32 months, Tata Power-DDL is unable to maintain these street lights installed in several unauthorised colonies in North and North West Delhi from tomorrow i.e. October 15, 2020. This may lead to unsafe conditions for lakhs of residents, especially senior citizens, women and children," the statement added.

TPDDL also said that it has written to the Delhi government, union power ministry, urban development secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner for their intervention.

A DSIIDC spokesperson couldn’t be immediately contacted.

This is not for the first time that the distribution utility that supplies power to around 1.42 million consumers in North Delhi has raised this issue. In August 2019, it had said that around 60,000 street lights were likely to be switched off in the northern part of the city over non-payment of ₹10 crore dues by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and DSIIDC.

State government departments account for a lion’s share of the total dues to the electricity discoms. Electricity discoms are the weakest link in the electricity value chain, plagued by low collection, increase in power purchase cost, inadequate tariff hikes and subsidy disbursement, and mounting dues from government departments. India’s aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to be around 22% and as on 31 March, discoms owed ₹2.25 trillion to power generation and transmission companies.

“The non-payment of dues is severely hampering the regular maintenance of the street lights which will cause inconvenience to the consumers as well as other citizens. In such a scenario, it becomes imperative for the authorities to provide us the necessary support in maintaining these street lights, otherwise these areas will witness darkness, making them unsafe for public. I strongly appeal to the government to intervene and help resolve the issue by directing DSIIDC to release the due payment at the earliest," Ganesh Srinivasan, chief executive officer, TPDDL said in the statement.

Electricity is supplied to Delhi consumers by TPDDL, Anil Ambani-controlled BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

“It is noteworthy here that the maintenance of street lights in unauthorized areas costs the company (Tata Power-DDL) approx. ₹ 70 lakhs per month and the continuous non-payment of the invoices raised by us resulted in an accumulation of huge arrears," the statement said.

