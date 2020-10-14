“The non-payment of dues is severely hampering the regular maintenance of the street lights which will cause inconvenience to the consumers as well as other citizens. In such a scenario, it becomes imperative for the authorities to provide us the necessary support in maintaining these street lights, otherwise these areas will witness darkness, making them unsafe for public. I strongly appeal to the government to intervene and help resolve the issue by directing DSIIDC to release the due payment at the earliest," Ganesh Srinivasan, chief executive officer, TPDDL said in the statement.