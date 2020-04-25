Mumbai: Renewable energy companies backed by deep-pocket investors such as Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, Singapore's state investor GIC and American private equity firm TPG Capital are among those that have sought moratorium on their loans from lenders.

On 23 April, rating agency ICRA released a list of 328 companies, from its rating universe, including large corporates like JSW Steel, Tata Power, and Piramal Enterprises, which have sought moratorium on loan repayment from banks. According to ICRA, while some of the companies could be facing liquidity issues due to the nationwide lockdown, which has brought economic activity to a near standstill, others may be simply looking to conserve cash as they brace for tougher months ahead.

Among those that have sought relief from lenders are some renewable energy companies backed by global investors with billions of capital, indicating that even these investors might not be willing to immediately put up more capital to repair balance sheets broken by the covid-19 crisis and sectoral challenges.

Investors whose renewable companies have sought loan moratorium include TPG backed Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd, a rooftop solar company, Brookfield owned Axis Wind Farms (Rayalaseema) Pvt Ltd, which operates 105 megawatts of wind power projects in Andhra Pradesh and Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Singapore's GIC backed Greenko Group.

TPG's Fourth Partner Energy has an installed roof top and grid connected solar power projects base of 138 MW. In 2018, TPG, through it's Rise Fund, committed to invest Rs375 crore in the company. Brookfield acquired Axis Wind Farm (Rayalaseema) in 2019. The company's debt stands at around Rs564 crore, according to ICRA. Orange Renewable operates around 900 MW of renewable projects across the country. It was acquired in 2018 by Greenko in one of the biggest M&A transactions in the renewable sector.

The troubles faced by renewable energy companies are not entirely linked to the covid-19 crisis. Since last year, the sector has been on the slow track due to issues related to state governments such as Andhra Pradesh, which wanted to renegotiate power purchase agreements to reduce the cost of the power they were buying. This had affected cash flows of renewable projects operating in the state.

TPG and Brookfield declined to comment on the development.

"This is in no way indicative of a pullback in support from TPG. As a significant shareholder, The Rise Fund remains committed to the company," said a person aware of TPG's plans, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media.

"This is consistent with guidance from RBI who has advised banks to offer deferment/moratorium of loans to all companies and individuals in India. Like many other Indian corporates, Fourth Partner has requested deferment on some of their loans," he added.

