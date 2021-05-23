In a move aimed at digitising the judiciary, the government has launched an “e-Courts Services Mobile app" based on the website which allows any litigant, advocate, judge or anyone else to check the current status of a case across India.

E-Committee, Supreme Court of India has released manual for its top citizen-centric service- free “e-Courts Services Mobile app" in 14 languages. Apart from English and Hindi, the other languages are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarathi, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu. Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Y

Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and the Chairperson of e-Committee said, “The e-Committee of the Supreme Court has been at the forefront of introducing digital reforms in the field of law. In the past year, the pandemic has also pushed advocates, judges and litigants to adopt high tech solutions due to the closure of offices and courts in light of lockdowns and public health concerns. Working remotely, virtual courts, digital workplaces and electronic case management have become integral to how the legal profession is practised and conducted. This has given us a rare opportunity to embrace technology not just as an interim measure but to transform our legal system to make it more efficient, inclusive, accessible and environmentally sustainable."

1) The mobile app and its manuals in English and regional languages can be freely downloaded from the official website of the e-Committee.

2) The e-Committee manuals released in English and regional languages explain all features with screenshots for easy understanding for the common man.

3) Using the eCourts services mobile application, one can get various citizen-centric services like search for cases with case numbers, CNR numbers, filing numbers, party names, FIR number, advocate details, Acts, etc. case type.

4) Various search types like CNR Search, Case Status Search, Cause List Search also available.

5) One can get the complete case history of the case from the filing until disposal, including the date wise case diary.

6) One can access Orders/ Judgment, Transfer details of the case, interim application status from the mobile app.

7) Through the e-Courts services mobile app- one can get the case status/ case details of both High Courts and District Courts.

8) All the e-Courts services are also interlinked with the e-Courts mobile app.

9) The e-Courts Mobile app is also available in Indian regional languages.

10) The e-Courts Services mobile App is available free of cost.





