Tracking cases using e-Courts Services mobile app: 10 things to know

Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and the Chairperson of e-Committee said, “The e-Committee of the Supreme Court has been at the forefront of introducing digital reforms in the field of law. In the past year, the pandemic has also pushed advocates, judges and litigants to adopt high tech solutions due to the closure of offices and courts in light of lockdowns and public health concerns. Working remotely, virtual courts, digital workplaces and electronic case management have become integral to how the legal profession is practised and conducted. This has given us a rare opportunity to embrace technology not just as an interim measure but to transform our legal system to make it more efficient, inclusive, accessible and environmentally sustainable."