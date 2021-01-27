OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tractor rally violence: Haryana CM directs officials to remain on high alert
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Tractor rally violence: Haryana CM directs officials to remain on high alert

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 05:18 AM IST Staff Writer

The DGP warned of strict actions against those who try to disrupt law and order in the state

In view of the violence during the farmers' tractor rally' in the national capital on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to remain on 'high alert' to ensure law and order situation in the state.

Following the order, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadav instructed all police commissioners, range ADGP/ IG and district superintendents of police to be in a high alert mode to deal strictly with anyone indulging in violence. Additional forces has also been deployed in sensitive areas.

According to an official release, the DGP warned of strict actions against those who try to disrupt law and order in the state. He said police will also patrol high-risk points.

He also mentioned the police were keeping a strict vigil as farmers return from Delhi. "If anyone tries to damage the property of the state government including government offices, vehicles, and disturb the law and order then the police will not hesitate to use force," Yadav said.

Earlier today farmers held a 'tractor march' in the national capital on Tuesday in support of their demand to repeal the new farm laws. Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades.

Agitating farmers reached ITO in central Delhi after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen vandalising vehicles.

A total of 83 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after intense clashes with farmers.

Meanwhile, a protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO, Delhi Police had earlier said.

