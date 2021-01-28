OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tractor rally violence: Lookout notice against farmer leaders, passports to be seized
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo) (HT_PRINT)
Tractor rally violence: Lookout notice against farmer leaders, passports to be seized

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 01:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement
  • Farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police

New Delhi: Two days after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration.

The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement.

The decisions have been taken following a series of meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah since Tuesday when the large scale violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally, a home ministry official said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new farm laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

-With agency inputs


