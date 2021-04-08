Trade associations appeal for weekday opening of stores in Maharashtra

“We, the traders of Maharashtra represented by (in alphabetical order) Chamber of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Federation of Associations of Maharashtra(FAM), Federation of Retailers’ Traders Welfare Associations (FRTWA) and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MCCIA) appeal to the Hon. Chief Minister to permit all shops to operate from Monday to Friday and to enforce strict lockdown on weekend i.e. Saturday and Sunday. We traders will comply with all safety requirements of Covid-19," according to a representation made by several trade bodies to the state’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}