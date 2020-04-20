As covid-19 virus spreads globally, developing countries are facing a more severe humanitarian crisis compared to their more developed counterparts. Yet, these are the economies which could face a greater shortage of coronavirus-related medical products.

A new VoxEu article authored by Alvaro Espitia of World Bank and others shows that the 20 most-afflicted developing countries (which includes India) are dependent on just five countries—the European Union, the US, China, Japan and Korea—for 80% of their imports of critical covid-19 products. As such, these economies are extremely vulnerable to changes in policies by these exporters.

Any restriction on key covid-19 products could severely restrict their access to medical supplies and other critical products.

The World Health Organization covid-19 Disease Community Package (DCP) contains 17 products that are considered key to deal with the current crisis. They include essential items for diagnosis and treatment such as enzymes, hygiene products like soaps and sanitizers, and personal protection equipment including gloves and medical masks.

Of these, medical masks are most affected by current restrictions, the authors show. The authors’ analysis is based on data sourced from World Bank Integrated Trade Solution (WITS).

They argue that such restrictive measures also push prices of essential medical products higher by reducing global supply. They estimate current export restrictions to increase prices of medical masks by 20.5% and of other protective equipment such as aprons and gloves by 1-2%. If these restrictions are met with retaliatory restrictions, prices of covid-19 relevant goods could increase by 23% on average, the authors suggest.

As the number of covid-19 infections rise in developing countries, such trade protectionism can cost thousands of lives, the authors argue.

