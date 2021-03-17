Trade bodies meet DPIIT over FDI in e-commerce

CAIT in an update to the media after the meeting with DPIIT also said that: “The entities with FDI must ensure that they are engaged in a pure marketplace platform only. Any type of direct/indirect, equity or economic relationship, between an ‘e-commerce marketplace entity’ with any ‘seller’ on its marketplace platform should not be allowed. To remove any ambiguity, the definition of the inventory based model and marketplace model should be clarified," CAIT’s secretary general, Praveen Khandelwal said.