On May 5, the ministry published a draft notification regarding amendments in certain provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 pertaining to the Trade Certificate.
To promote ease of doing business, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways issues a draft notification where it has been proposed to allow trade certificate and registration marks to multiple types of vehicles through a single application electronically and hence eliminating the need to visit the RTO.
In a statement today, the ministry said," in an endeavor to promote “Ease of doing business", it is proposed that such agency can apply for a Trade Certificate and Trade Registration Marks electronically for multiple types of vehicles in a single application on the Vahan portal, without the need to visit the RTO."
Also, the ministry will streamline the fees charged during the process on the basis of the number of trade registration marks applied.
It said, "Streamlining of fees is also proposed, on the basis of the number of trade registration marks being applied for."
Further, the ministry said that as the Trade certificate and registration marks are proposed to be allotted online i.e. electronically on the portal, therefore compliance burden regarding the Intimation of loss or destruction of a trade certificate and application for duplicate has been removed.
Also, the ministry increased the validity of the Trade Certificate from 12 months to 5 years.
A Trade Certificate is required only in the case of vehicles that are neither registered nor temporarily registered. Such vehicles can only be in the possession of a dealer/ manufacturer/importer of motor vehicles, or a test agency specified in rule 126 or any entity specified by the Central Government.
