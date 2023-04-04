Trade, connectivity and energy dominate discussion between India and Bhutan2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:59 PM IST
- Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra says that India and Bhutan would work to finalise a slew of bilateral economic projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk focused on bilateral economic cooperation, facilitating trade and boosting connectivity, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
