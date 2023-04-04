India has been a prominent backer of Bhutan’s efforts to push economic development. Discussions between the two leaders touched on the landlocked country’s 13th Five Year Plan, financial support for Bhutan’s domestic reform process and institutional capacity building.

Kwatra revealed that India and Bhutan would work to finalise a slew of bilateral economic projects. Among these will be the creation of a new stand-by credit facility provided by India, in addition to two such facilities which already exist. The Indian side also agreed to work with Bhutan on new “long-term, sustainable" arrangements for the export of agricultural products from Bhutan. In addition, both sides are also in the process of setting up a mechanism to supply critical materials like petroleum, fertiliser and coal to Bhutan.

Both countries will also examine the prospects of setting up a new integrated check post on their border to improve trade.

Connectivity was also a major focus. Kwatra revealed that India and Bhutan would expedite work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project, which will be the first rail link between the two countries.

“As a landlocked country, the only land transportation link between Bhutan and India for export and import is through road networks. This single dependency on roads creates a great deal of economic inefficiencies and as a result high transportation and logistical costs," said Bhutan’s Minister for Economic Affairs Loknath Sharma in 2022.

India also agreed to a range of Bhutanese requests relating to hydropower tariffs and increased power purchases. New Delhi agreed to an upward revision of the tariffs on power supplied from the Chukha hydroelectric project in Bhutan. India also agreed to favourably consider Bhutan’s request to sell power from other hydroelectric projects. Another priority would be extending financing for new hydroelectric projects. Non-hydroelectric renewables like solar and sectors like e-mobility will also be a focus, revealed Kwatra.

Bhutan’s monarch also met with the CEOs of Indian firms and explored the possibility of investments in the digital sector, health and connectivity. The discussions, Kwatra said, revolved around roping in the private sector to amplify existing economic and development efforts between both countries.

New economic sectors like space and startups are also likely to see increased interest as a potential field of cooperation between the two countries.