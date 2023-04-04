Trade, connectivity and energy dominate discussion between India and Bhutan

Kwatra revealed that India and Bhutan would work to finalise a slew of bilateral economic projects. Among these will be the creation of a new stand-by credit facility provided by India, in addition to two such facilities which already exist. The Indian side also agreed to work with Bhutan on new “long-term, sustainable" arrangements for the export of agricultural products from Bhutan. In addition, both sides are also in the process of setting up a mechanism to supply critical materials like petroleum, fertiliser and coal to Bhutan.

