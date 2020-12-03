Trade deficit at 10-month high as exports dip in Nov

India’s outbound shipments contracted for the second straight month in November as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer demand in its largest markets in Europe. Exports fell 9.1% while imports contracted 13.3%, resulting in a trade deficit of $10 billion, the highest in 10 months, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry.

Major export items that dragged down growth include petroleum products (-61%), engineering goods (-8.3%), chemicals (-8.1%), readymade garments (-1.2%) while pharmaceuticals (11.1%), gems & jewellery (4.1%), electronic goods (1%) registered positive growth. Items that drove imports and widened the trade deficit include crude petroleum chemicals (36.1%), electronic goods (12.3%), fertilizers (29.3%) and gold (2.7%).

Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

India’s merchandise trade had been weakening even before the covid-19 pandemic hit external demand. In 15 of the past 17 months, starting June 2019, the country’s exports have declined. However, since March of this year, both exports and imports started declining in high double digits, leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.

Data compiled by the World Trade Organization (WTO) showed global merchandise trade fell 21% in the June quarter. WTO now projects the volume of world merchandise trade to decline by 9.2% in 2020, followed by a 7.2% rise in 2021. In April, the trade body projected global merchandise trade to drop by 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in the September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in the June quarter. While some research agencies have raised their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of a 9% contraction in GDP in FY21 as it awaited more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities. “While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday.

Separately, trade minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday chaired the Board of Trade meeting, which discussed the strategy to be adopted to boost domestic manufacturing and exports under the upcoming Foreign Trade Policy for the five-year ending 2026. Board of Trade comprises of state trade ministers, secretaries of key ministries and export promotion councils among other officials. Goyal called for moving beyond the traditional thinking on trade, which centres around government schemes and a shift towards support to more free-flow trade.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via