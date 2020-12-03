Trade deficit at 10-month high as exports dip in Nov

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in the September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in the June quarter. While some research agencies have raised their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of a 9% contraction in GDP in FY21 as it awaited more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities. “While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday.