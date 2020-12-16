Trade deficit at 10-month high on decline in exports

The slide in non-oil exports growth was led by renewed restrictions in trading partners that outweighed the optimism related to an early availability of covid-19 vaccines, according to Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd. “This trend may continue in the winter, before an uptrend takes root in Q4 FY21. ICRA expects the size of the merchandise trade deficit to nearly double in Q3 FY21 relative to Q2 FY21, with imports recovering on the back of an improvement in economic activity, a rise in commodity prices and pick-up in demand for gold during the festive and marriage season," she said.