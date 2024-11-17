Trade Fair 2024 tickets: From ticket prices to timing, all you need to know about India International Trade Fair

The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) is underway at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi. Running until 27 November, this annual event is a key platform for small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), non-government organizations, artisans, and self-help groups to showcase their products and services to the public and the business community.

This year’s fair theme, “Viksit Bharat @2047,” highlights India’s vision for growth and development leading up to the country’s centenary of independence. The fair aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration as India strides toward a more developed and self-reliant future.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event, which will take place from November 14 to 27, celebrates India's diverse culture, trade, and innovation and provides a global platform for business and collaboration.

During the opening ceremony, Goyal announced that the government aims to develop the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) into a world-class agency that showcases India's industry and value chain as a single entity.

Here is all you need to know about IITF 2024:

The fair promises a wide variety of exhibits from both local Indian companies and international participants, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Ticketing:

Online Tickets can be purchased through:

Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarathi app

Bharat Mandapam app

Official ITPO website: www.indiatradefair.com

DMRC website: www.itpo.autope.in

QR codes on these platforms provide a fast, secure way to purchase tickets.

Offline Tickets are available at 55 designated Delhi Metro stations, including major stops like Shiv Vihar, Samaypur Badli, Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, and Inderlok.

Ticket Prices: Business Days (Nov 14–18):

General tickets: ₹150

Kids’ tickets: ₹60

Public Days (Nov 19 onwards):

General tickets: ₹80

Kids’ tickets: ₹40

Location:

Pragati Maidan, Delhi

Nearest Metro: Supreme Court Metro Station

Entrances: Gates 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg), Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road)

Operating Hours: The fair will be open daily from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, giving ample time for visitors to explore the wide range of exhibits.

Earlier, reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat," Goyal applauded IITF's theme, "Viksit Bharat @2047," which envisions a prosperous, self-reliant India by 2047. He emphasized promoting digital transactions at trade events and mentioned plans for kiosk installations to facilitate smooth transactions.

This year's IITF spans a massive 107,000 square meters, featuring over 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are Partner States, while Jharkhand is the Focus State, showcasing their culture, trade potential, and products.

Participants include representatives from 33 states and union territories, 49 central ministries, and major private firms like Titan, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Relaxo, and Hawkins.

International exhibitors from countries such as China, Egypt, Iran, South Korea, and the UAE add a global dimension to the fair. IITF stands as one of South Asia's largest trade events, fostering both business-to-business and business-to-consumer interactions.