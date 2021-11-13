Trade Fair to have new Ayurveda-based food products developed by start-up

According to Ministry officials, there will be separate counters to promote the food products and medicines under various Ayush streams such as Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Yoga and Naturopathy. Health practitioners of these streams will also provide free OPD consultation. The visitors will also have the opportunity to learn yoga from expert yoga trainers. There will be live demo of the Yoga protocol given in the Y-Break mobile application, which helps office works re-energise and rejuvenate themselves in just five minutes at their workplaces.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}