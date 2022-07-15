Trade in rupee may boost investments in govt debt

“This would ease India’s hard currency outflow substantially, and alongside, provide welcome demand for India bonds," said Narayan. Meanwhile, bankers said that opening bank accounts would take some time and that they would have to seek RBI permission for each counterparty. This, they said, would only be possible for parties outside the OFAC sanctions list. Enforced by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctions were implemented after Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February. Indian banks had long hoped that the government and RBI would work out an alternative payment mechanism, as was done when Iran sanctions were imposed in 2012 and again in 2018.

