Trade numbers of some nations are overstated

As Matthew C. Klein and Michael Pettis write in Trade Wars Are Class Wars: “Most of the world’s manufacturing takes place in one of the three cross-border manufacturing networks centred on the US, Germany, and China." The intermediate goods, which go into the making of final products, shipped back and forth across these networks, make for more than half of all international trade. Hence, a seat-belt for a car made in America “might have fibres manufactured in Mexico, woven and dyed in Canada…sent back to Mexico to be sewn up, and then installed somewhere at a plant in the US."