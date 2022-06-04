Trade pacts, Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision: PM Modi shares report card of 8 years of governance2 min read . 07:59 PM IST
The PM has been highlighting numerous measures brought in the last years to mark the eighth anniversary of his government
The PM has been highlighting numerous measures brought in the last years to mark the eighth anniversary of his government
Sharing details of various initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government has made a series of pro-people decisions to help the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised.
Sharing details of various initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government has made a series of pro-people decisions to help the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised.
The PM has been highlighting numerous measures brought in the last years to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.
The PM has been highlighting numerous measures brought in the last years to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.
In continuation to that, the PM took to Twitter to share three news pieces that highlight the government's achievements in making India 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.
In continuation to that, the PM took to Twitter to share three news pieces that highlight the government's achievements in making India 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.
He also shared articles from his website that had details of the government's reforms in the defence sector with a focus on indigenisation, making of defence corridors and boosting defence exports among others.
He also shared articles from his website that had details of the government's reforms in the defence sector with a focus on indigenisation, making of defence corridors and boosting defence exports among others.
Another article shared by the prime minister listed economic agreements with Australia and the UAE, and India's export of over 20 crore Covid-19 vaccines to over 100 countries to highlight his government's quest to make India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant).
Another article shared by the prime minister listed economic agreements with Australia and the UAE, and India's export of over 20 crore Covid-19 vaccines to over 100 countries to highlight his government's quest to make India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant).
"It is also due to the same Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision that India's exports have hit record highs while even foreign investment in India is at a record level. Clearly, the world wants to trade with India and considers it a reliable partner in the post-Covid world order," read the article.
"It is also due to the same Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision that India's exports have hit record highs while even foreign investment in India is at a record level. Clearly, the world wants to trade with India and considers it a reliable partner in the post-Covid world order," read the article.
Further, the PM highlighted the humanitarian and people-centric measures on foreign soils to help Indians taken by his government.
Further, the PM highlighted the humanitarian and people-centric measures on foreign soils to help Indians taken by his government.
He shared an article that detailed various operations launched by the government to rescue Indian nationals from countries like Ukraine, Yemen and Afghanistan when they were hit by war. Foreign nationals were also evacuated by India.
He shared an article that detailed various operations launched by the government to rescue Indian nationals from countries like Ukraine, Yemen and Afghanistan when they were hit by war. Foreign nationals were also evacuated by India.
The PM also retweeted a post by MyGovIndia, which noted surgical and air strikes aimed at Pakistan-based terrorists in response to terror attacks in India, repeal of Article 370, six times increase in defence exports, evacuation of over 1.83 crore Indians from abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic and 52% reduction in terror attacks since 2014 as among the national security and foreign policy highlights of the government.
The PM also retweeted a post by MyGovIndia, which noted surgical and air strikes aimed at Pakistan-based terrorists in response to terror attacks in India, repeal of Article 370, six times increase in defence exports, evacuation of over 1.83 crore Indians from abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic and 52% reduction in terror attacks since 2014 as among the national security and foreign policy highlights of the government.
He made it a point to note that his government s driven by a people-centric and humanitarian approach.
He made it a point to note that his government s driven by a people-centric and humanitarian approach.
“Inspired by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' our Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised. #8YearsOfSushasan," he wrote.
“Inspired by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' our Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised. #8YearsOfSushasan," he wrote.
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.