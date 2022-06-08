‘Trade shocks and volatile commodity prices key concerns’

Yes, there is an impact of higher commodity prices seeping into the export basket as well. Definitely, the value numbers are growing at a fast rate and we’re seeing exports hit all-time highs. Export volumes are not very robust but still will be better than what we’ve seen in the pre-pandemic trend. There is a slight improvement that’s happening on the goods export side; I wouldn’t say it’s all value. Also, India’s exports are doing reasonably well if we track them versus some of the other regional economies. Trade deficit has been widening and tracking around the $20 billion mark since September 2021. The trade deficit for May widened to $23.3 billion, an all-time high and as a percentage of GDP too it has risen to an 8-month high of 8.8% of GDP on a monthly annualized basis. However, most of this rise in the trade deficit has been driven by higher commodity prices, especially oil, but also fertilizers, edible oils, coal, chemicals etc. We expect the merchandise trade deficit to remain high and push the current account deficit to a 10 year high of 3.3% of GDP.