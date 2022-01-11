Trade talks: India flags market access issues in Korea during ministers' meet

Trade talks: India flags market access issues in Korea during ministers' meet1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
- New Delhi also raised its concerns over widening trade deficit with Korea
India-Korea trade talks: India on Tuesday raised rising fiscal deficit and market access issue with Korea. Indian players have been facing difficulties in exporting their products in Korea in sectors such as steel, engineering, and agri products due to stringent regulatory issues in Korea.
Today, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal raised this issue during a bilateral talk with Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.
According to PTI, India said that these barriers need to be addressed and some concessions need to be made on both sides. Among the products that are facing market access issues in Korea are bovine meat, grapes, pomegranate, okra and eggplants.
After the meeting, Goyal in a tweet said he discussed key issues related to bilateral trade and investments, “reviewed progress on CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) upgradation and deliberated on ways to fast-track trade negotiations".
New Delhi also raised its concerns over widening trade deficit, which has further widened. The deficit has increased from $5 billion in 2008-09 to $8 billion in 2020-21. The bilateral trade between the countries stood at $17.5 billion in 2020-21. The trade is in favour of Korea.
During the meeting, the news agency reported, India sought investments from Korean companies in sectors like semiconductors, chemical batteries for e-vehicles, and technical textiles.
