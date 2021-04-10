Subscribe
Trade unions pushing cadres to accept covid-19 vaccines, create awareness

Trade unions pushing cadres to accept covid-19 vaccines, create awareness

The farmers have found support from transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the INTUC and AITUC
1 min read . 05:44 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • Trade unions across the political spectrum have asked cadres to get themselves vaccinated and taken pledges to generate awareness around the importance of masks, social distancing and cleanliness as the threat of covid remains present

NEW DELHI: As the covid-19 cases spike every day, India’s trade unions have now asked its cadres to dispel fear around coronavirus vaccine and get vaccinated quickly.

“Take vaccination to help boost immunity to fight Corona. Despite vaccination you may catch Corona but your body will be in position to fight the disease if you get infected," the All India Trade Union Congress, a national trade union, has written to its cadres across the country.

Similarly, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, another national trade union and an affiliate of the RSS, has started a campaign to convince its supporters to follow covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

BMS said its nationwide campaign shall spread health awareness and reemphasise the importance of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and sanitising properly.

“BMS has decided to clear the air around it and motivate people to vaccinate themselves as per government guidelines," it said. “BMS hereby appeals to all social partners and the civil society to become part of this campaign and nip the 2nd wave in the bud before it becomes a larger trouble."

BMS has directed all its state units to prepare masks en masse and distribute them among all sections of workers and other weaker sections of society. The central office has also directed all its units to organise ‘social awareness campaigns’ in association with local medical departments while following covid guidelines.

