Several central trade unions will support the two-day strike called by bank employees beginning Monday, which is expected to impact banking services across the country. They are to also support the life insurance employees' strike on Wednesday.

With trade unions joining the protests, functions of the firms could get affected in parts of the country, particularly in industrial belts. The trade unions have also decided to observe a three-day campaign from 24 to 26 March “against the policies of assaults on workers and farmers’ rights".

“The joint platform of central trade unions and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has come out in support of the strike in banks on 15-16 March, in general insurance companies on 17 March, and in life insurance companies on 18 March," the group of 10 central trade unions said.

Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said that 15 march is being marked as “anti-privatization day and anti-corporatization day" by both bank workers and trade unions.

Trade unions said the three farm acts, the four labour codes, and bank privatization moves favour “monopoly" by corporates and privatization of national assets. “The workers' and farmers' united struggles will develop in the future. The codification of labour laws is an attack on the working class and its unions, to weaken and tame them. The reduction in the taxation of corporates and increase indirect taxes on common man is the policy," the unions said.

Banking services will be impacted on Monday and Tuesday as nine bank unions have called for a two-day strike under their umbrella body United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Several state-run banks such as SBI and IDBI have informed the stock exchanges about the strike. “It is advised that UFBU has given two days nationwide strike call on 15 and 16 March 2021 in support of their demands. You are requested to kindly take the above intimation on record in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," an IDBI filing in BSE shows.

“While the bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted by the strike," SBI has notified.

