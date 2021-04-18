Traders’ body calls for a 15-day lockdown in Delhi

“The havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic is growing very fast across the country and in the wake of the rapid growth of cases in Delhi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in the larger interest of the citizens and traders, in a letter to Delhi LG Shri Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejiwal today demanded that a lockdown of at least 15 days be imposed in Delhi with immediate effect and strict measures for checking of covid positive cases be deployed at airports, railway stations, bus stand and all borders of Delhi," CAIT said.