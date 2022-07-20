Traders’ body pitches for withdrawal of 5% GST on unbranded foodgrains

The GST Council during the meeting last month decided to do away with exemptions on a flurry of items including packed and unbranded foods like milk, curd, and items like dried leguminous vegetables and makhana, wheat or meslin flour, jaggery, puffed rice, organic food, manure and compost and bring these under the 5% slab. It has also imposed an 18% GST on fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques and a tax of 12% on hotel rooms below ₹1,000 per day, which currently falls under the exempted category.

