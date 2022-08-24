Bengaluru: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will launch a literacy mission across the country next month to educate and guide traditional retailers on digital adoption in their existing business format. The move is aimed to enable traders to compete with global multinational companies and big corporate houses.

The CAIT India Literacy Mission (CILM) will be launched across the country on 5 September.

Traders’ body has tied up with online education company Grapoos Edutech to conduct online education in assistance with local level trade associations across the country.

It has set a target of educating and creating awareness among 2.5 million traders by 15 August next year.

“Grapoos Edutech is preparing a special course keeping in mind the needs of the traders, which will be useful for the training and will be offered in 12 Indian languages," said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT. He added that a special course has been designed to encourage traders across the country to make optimum use of digital technology in their business activities including acceptance and adoption of digital payments, making India a less cash nation.

“The designed course will include bringing changes in business format, use of e-commerce, promoting better display of goods, keeping the stocks of fast running items, timely compliance of laws, rules and obligations under there on. This campaign will be run across the country through online system," said Khandelwal.

The CAIT has invited defence minister Rajnath Singh, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and human resource development minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate the campaign on 5 September.