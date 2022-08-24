Traders' body to launch tech literacy mission on 5 September1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 02:51 PM IST
- CAIT has set a target of educating and creating digital awareness among 2.5 million traders by 15 August next year
Bengaluru: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will launch a literacy mission across the country next month to educate and guide traditional retailers on digital adoption in their existing business format. The move is aimed to enable traders to compete with global multinational companies and big corporate houses.