Traders’ body urges FM to defer new tax credit rule

A leading traders’ body on Friday urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to defer a new anti-evasion measure, which restricts the use of tax credits and requires companies to pay 1% of their tax liability in cash from 1 January.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Fourteenth Amendment) Rules, 2020, notified earlier this week, limits the use of input tax credits to meet the final tax liability of up to 99%. This requirement applies to businesses with monthly sales of more than ₹50 lakh and is aimed at curbing wrongful availing of tax credits by certain entities and passing them on to other businesses.

In a letter to the finance minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said this requirement was “a counter-productive step which will load traders further with the burden of compliance and much financial obligation". CAIT said traders were not happy with certain rules enforced without consulting them, and for ignoring the implications. It said amendments in law should only be rolled out at the beginning of a new fiscal year.

The new rule says that at least 1% tax liability will have to be paid in cash. The rules have given certain exemptions to ensure that the new requirement is targeted at businesses that pose a risk to revenue leakage. The government has also tweaked the electronic permits needed for goods transportation.

In recent months, central and state authorities have tightened GST rules to curb tax evasion and to boost compliance amid the slowdown in tax receipts.

