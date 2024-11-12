Traders Mete Out Stiffer Penalty to India Firms Missing Earnings

India’s largest paint maker is the latest victim of nervous investors turning more unforgiving of stocks failing to meet their earnings expectations.

Bloomberg
Published12 Nov 2024, 05:47 AM IST
Traders Mete Out Stiffer Penalty to India Firms Missing Earnings
Traders Mete Out Stiffer Penalty to India Firms Missing Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- India’s largest paint maker is the latest victim of nervous investors turning more unforgiving of stocks failing to meet their earnings expectations.

Asian Paints Ltd.’s disappointing second-quarter results spurred a near 10% slump in the company’s shares Monday, and prompted a downgrade from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The reaction highlights an emerging trend in India’s $4.6 trillion stock market, where investors are quick to aggressively punish companies whose earnings haven’t lived up to their elevated valuations.

A net income miss for Nifty 50 Index companies triggered a median decline of nearly 1.9% in the stock prices in the current reporting season, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compared to a drop of about 1.3% in each of the previous two quarters. The average decline is sharper at 2.9%, versus about 1% previously.

“This is the largest correction for earnings misses in the last seven quarters,” said Souvik Saha, a strategist at DSP Mutual Fund. “The market is acknowledging that the overall demand environment hasn’t been impressive and now signs of an urban slowdown are emerging.”

Indian companies have seen profit downgrades following the reporting season that showed weak consumption demand. This deterioration is making investors nervous at a time when valuations remain elevated and persistent selling by global funds continues to weigh on the market. The Nifty logged its worst month in more than four years in October. 

Asian Paints tumbled to the lowest level in more than three years Monday, even as the benchmark gauge closed nearly flat. Bajaj Auto Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. are among other large companies that saw a sharp one-day slump in their share price after reporting an earnings miss in recent weeks. 

Stocks in sectors such as railways and defense that had run up sharply earlier this year have suffered deeper losses. Small- and mid-caps have cooled off much more than larger peers. 

Still, the current weakness could be a period of consolidation, and any further declines would make Indian markets attractive, Saha said.

Even after the recent drop, the Nifty 50 Index’s valuation remains the priciest in emerging Asia. The gauge trades at more than 20 times its 12-month forward earnings, slightly higher than the five-year average multiple of 19.4 times.

As investors turn focus to fundamentals and valuations, so-called quality stocks have started to reverse their underperformance of the past two years.

The market has shift in approach from ‘reward good news, ignore bad news’ until recently to ‘reward good news, punish bad news,’ analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

“The violent reaction to earnings misses in the second quarter results season reflects a negative shift in expectations about future returns among more market participants,” the analysts said.

--With assistance from Shinjini Datta.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTraders Mete Out Stiffer Penalty to India Firms Missing Earnings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.000.00
      Chennai
      78,781.000.00
      Delhi
      78,933.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.