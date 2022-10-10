Traders welcome Delhi LG's decision to allow businesses to run 24x7

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, said their industry had been asking for this for a long time, and now they hope for progress in the business.
Several restaurateurs and traders on Sunday welcomed the decision of Delhi LG VK Saxena to allow more than 300 establishments to function round the clock. However, they raised concerns about the infrastructure and the security arrangements in place to handle the situation, according to the news agency PTI.
"With this coming through, we can only hope that the business will go up. It augurs well for the industry that was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," Singh said as quoted by PTI.
While the move drew positive reactions from almost all quarters, traders voiced concerns about the security aspect in a city like Delhi.
"The Delhi Police is already overburdened. Do they have additional staff to handle the situation? If restaurants stay open 24x7, there will be a mixed crowd that will be there and we know how some people can behave. There can be brawls and other untoward incidents," Anil Bhargav, president of the New Delhi Traders' Association told PTI.
Bhargav also welcomed the decision but said it might lead to concerns over the security arrangements.
"Many times it happens that the police personnel deployed here are moved for VVIP arrangements. So we wonder how will this be implemented," he said.
Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said before implementing it, the concerns surrounding law and order, infrastructure and transportation should have been addressed.
"There is a shortage of police personnel and the infrastructure is also not in place, plus transportation is also an issue in the national capital," he said.
In a move that will boost Delhi's nightlife, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery outlets, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round the clock, officials at the LG's office said on Sunday.
The LG has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of which have been pending since 2016. He has directed that a notification to this effect be issued within seven days.
