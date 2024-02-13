News
Red rice, black rice: Govt mulls ways to free them from export ban
Summary
- Government officials are working to assign internationally recognized identifiers for some uncommon and unique Indian rice varieties so that they do not inadvertently fall into the dragnet of a sweeping export ban
New Delhi: Government officials are working to assign internationally recognized identifiers—needed for all exports—for some uncommon and unique Indian rice varieties so that they do not inadvertently fall into the dragnet of a sweeping export ban.
