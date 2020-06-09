Traditional art turns news bulletin for covid-19 times

NEW DELHI : The moment Remant Mishra saw the news of a pregnant elephant’s death after eating a cracker-filled fruit last week on TV, he knew what his next Madhubani painting would be on. He spent the next 15 hours sketching a jumbo and its calf, both crying, on a 14x22 inch canvas in Bihar’s traditional art form. “I left it without colours. I couldn’t get over how cruel we have become," says Joshi, a third-generation Madhubani artist and a farmer who lives with his family and six cows in Bihar’s Jitwarpur village. “I made it to inform people, to tell them what legacy we are leaving behind."

In the past 75 days, traditional artists who have been hit by the coronavirus-related slowdown have turned their canvases into a personal diary of the covid-19 crisis as well as a chronicle of the changes in society. Many of these artworks on the virus have been bought by museums abroad or gone into private collections.

Since the nationwide lockdown began in March, Mishra, 37, and with his wife, Usha, 32, have taken a break from depicting rituals and gods in their work and instead document what the world is experiencing. From the importance of wearing masks to washing hands properly and keeping elders and children safe, “we are doing whatever we can to make people more aware about current situations, help them make better decisions and also create a record for future generations to know what we went through", says Mishra. The switch is also to stay more relevant and produce “newsy artworks" so that their value in the market increases. The elephant artwork was sold to a private buyer for Rs5,000.

Art has never been just about capturing the beauty of the world. It’s also been a valuable canvas to raise awareness about social, political and cultural issues. Traditional artists are now taking a step further and using it to comment on society.

Art critic Jyotindra Jain points out that the use of art as a form of activism started in the 1800s with the Kalighat paintings of West Bengal. “Since then, art has become a way to make a statement, and it has become a trend now. The self-inspiration from the events around us helps create a stronger piece of work, which helps in their saleability as well."

Kalyan Joshi, 51, for instance, created a Phad painting, the traditional folk art form of Rajasthan done on handwoven cotton, depicting the migrant exodus. It shows migrants and their families returning home in trucks, bicycles, trains and on foot, many unknowingly carrying the virus with them. “I’m from Bhilwara, which was locked down before than rest of the country. I saw people returning in groups without masks or physical distancing. I turned that sight into a painting to make people in my area understand how the government failed us and why we need to take care of ourselves," says Joshi, who’s been carrying forward his family’s 700-year-old legacy for over four decades.

Joshi has always used his artistic expression to talk about societal issues and changes, from lack of water in Rajasthan to how MNREGA brought phones into the hands of villagers, besides capturing the main themes of Phad art like mythology, folktales and nature. He’s also done 2ftx4ft painting, with 41 scenes, of how the virus travelled from Wuhan to India. Both the coronavirus-related paintings were bought by a museum in Glasgow as part of its covid-19 collection.

Some 1,700km away, Apinder Swain, a Patachitra artist, is also giving shape to what he’s seeing on the streets. “Initially I often saw people without masks talking too closely despite the authorities telling us to stay safe. So I decided to do paintings around that," says Swain, 38, who lives in Puri. He belongs to a family of artists who create the cloth-based scroll paintings of mythological narratives and folktales. His paintings depict wives telling husbands to wash their feet and hands before entering the house, a child reminding a mother to wear a mask before leaving the house, and a husband cooking at home while the masked wife goes out to work.

“This is the first time I’m making something other than gods and goddesses," he says. “I have realized art can’t just be about the past; it has to serve the purpose of the present as well."

