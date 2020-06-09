Traditional art turns news bulletin for covid-19 times

Since the nationwide lockdown began in March, Mishra, 37, and with his wife, Usha, 32, have taken a break from depicting rituals and gods in their work and instead document what the world is experiencing. From the importance of wearing masks to washing hands properly and keeping elders and children safe, “we are doing whatever we can to make people more aware about current situations, help them make better decisions and also create a record for future generations to know what we went through", says Mishra. The switch is also to stay more relevant and produce “newsy artworks" so that their value in the market increases. The elephant artwork was sold to a private buyer for Rs5,000.