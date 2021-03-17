Pure-play virtual banks are getting squeezed just as the pandemic is hitting their nascent business models, said a report by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday, adding that it believes new entrants are under strain at a vulnerable moment even as traditional players are aiming vast resources at digital services.

According to the report, what was shaping up pre-covid-19 as a moment of glory for virtual banks is turning into an ordeal for some and the economic malaise has hit many lenders, but the less established institutions are often more vulnerable.

Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

“The virtual banks have a low market share relative to traditional banks. In many cases, virtual banks have highly concentrated business profiles, often need to rely on higher interest rates to attract deposits, and have small, unseasoned lending books," it said.

The pandemic, S&P said, has exposed gaps in the business model of some virtual banks; many will need to revamp their strategies or find a stronger partner with which to merge.

“Some may not survive. Some have already conceded," the rating agency said.

Meanwhile, some Asia-Pacific banks have been rationalizing their branch networks in response to declining branch traffic and the surging use of digital services, it said. For instance, in the case of HDFC Bank Ltd, 95% of its customer-initiated transactions are through the internet and mobile. Some of the largest global banks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Commerzbank AG, Wells Fargo & Co., and Credit Suisse AG have also announced plans to cut their branch networks.

That said, S&P also pointed out that despite the difficult environment that virtual banks are facing, the concept is here to stay. According to the report, in emerging markets, the case for virtual banks is compelling and over the longer-term, they may yet be an effective means of reaching vast unbanked populations, particularly on the back of increasingly wide smartphone use and access to higher speed internet.

“The pandemic has revealed an essential need for credit for all during crisis periods. For many millions of people, virtual banks may be the solution," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via