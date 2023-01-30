Traditional millet diet beneficial in diabetes, obesity: Minister2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:44 PM IST
- The minister said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi popularised Yoga globally, it’s now time to do so for millets
NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday that traditional millets diet is beneficial in diabetes, obesity and host of other disorders.
