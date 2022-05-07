‘Traditional, respectful’: Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear burqa in public places1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
- The decree, which was issued by Taliban Chief Haibatullah Akhundzada, was released by the authorities at a function in Kabul.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Taliban on Saturday issued a decree ordering Afghan women to wear burqa in public places. The decree, which was issued by Taliban Chief Haibatullah Akhundzada, was released by the authorities at a function in Kabul.
Taliban on Saturday issued a decree ordering Afghan women to wear burqa in public places. The decree, which was issued by Taliban Chief Haibatullah Akhundzada, was released by the authorities at a function in Kabul.
"They should wear a 'chadori (head-to-toe burqa)' as it is traditional and respectful," the Taliban chief said
"They should wear a 'chadori (head-to-toe burqa)' as it is traditional and respectful," the Taliban chief said
The Taliban have been forcing women to cover themselves up since returning to power in August. They also put up posters around the capital Kabul directing Afghan women to cover up.
The Taliban have been forcing women to cover themselves up since returning to power in August. They also put up posters around the capital Kabul directing Afghan women to cover up.
Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice pasted the poster on cafes and shops. The posters had an image of the face-covering burqa. Along with the picture, a message on the poster read, "According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab."
Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice pasted the poster on cafes and shops. The posters had an image of the face-covering burqa. Along with the picture, a message on the poster read, "According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab."
In the 1990 regime, Taliban had it mandatory for women to wear a burqa. Women in Kabul already cover their hair with headscarves, though some wear modest western clothing. However, outside Kabul burqa remained common, as per the media outlet.
In the 1990 regime, Taliban had it mandatory for women to wear a burqa. Women in Kabul already cover their hair with headscarves, though some wear modest western clothing. However, outside Kabul burqa remained common, as per the media outlet.
Now, the Taliban with this new decree is enforcing every woman in Afghanistan to wear the all-covering burqa. Last year in December, the Taliban issued another repressive directive that Afghan women seeking to travel long distances by road should be offered transport only if accompanied by a male relative.
Now, the Taliban with this new decree is enforcing every woman in Afghanistan to wear the all-covering burqa. Last year in December, the Taliban issued another repressive directive that Afghan women seeking to travel long distances by road should be offered transport only if accompanied by a male relative.
Moreover, the worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had heightened after the Taliban decided to close all secondary schools for girls. Several activists and political parties have urged the Taliban to reconsider the ban on secondary schools for girls.
Moreover, the worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had heightened after the Taliban decided to close all secondary schools for girls. Several activists and political parties have urged the Taliban to reconsider the ban on secondary schools for girls.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)