Traffic advisories for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Key diversions, road closures in Noida, Pune

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 marks the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and the first Law Minister of Independent India. It falls on April 14, also called Equality Day as he spent most of his lifelong efforts to champion the rights of women, labourers, and marginalised communities in India. Noida and Pune police have issued traffic advisories due to celebrations scheduled for the day.

Noida Police traffic advisory on Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Noida Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory to assist commuters avoid traffic jams on important city routes. Various processions, cultural programs and public events will take place at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Gautam Buddh Nagar, leading the authorities to set-up traffic diversions. A dedicated traffic helpline is available at 9971009001 to help the public, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Noida posted the advisory on social media.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Noida traffic diversions In case of heavy traffic, commercial and heavy vehicles coming from Pari Chowk will be redirected via Charkha Roundabout, through Sector 94, and then onto Kalindi Kunj to enter Delhi.

If congestion occurs on the route from Mahamaya Flyover towards DND and Chilla, vehicles from Pari Chowk may be diverted via the Sector 37 loop and the Botanical Garden bus stand to reach their destinations.

Vehicles taking the loop from the GIP/Sector 18 underpass towards Dalit Prerna Sthal may be redirected at the beginning of the loop. They will be guided to take the U-turn beneath the Film City Flyover, and proceed via Sector 18, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk.

In case of congestion, vehicles heading towards DND and Chilla may be rerouted from Gate No. 2 (Bird Feeding Point) via Sector 18, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk.

If congestion occurs between the DND Flyover and Film City Flyover, vehicles may be rerouted via the Sector 15A/14A Flyover, then towards the Sector 15 signal, and finally redirected to Rajnigandha Chowk.

The police have urged commuters to take alternate routes to avoid any delays. Though Monday is a public holiday but one expect traffic as some offices might be opened.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Pune police announce temporarily road closures According to HT, the traffic restrictions will be put in effect from 7pm on April 13 till 2 am on April 14.

Temporarily road closures will be from 6 am onwards on April 14 until gatherings disperse. These include Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk, RTO Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk and Banerjee Chowk to Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk. Persons engaged in emergency services from Sassoon Hospital will get entry from the gate near the dead house.

According to the requirement, roads in the Arora Tower area will be temporarily closed. It comprises Dr Koyaji Road to Nehru Chowk, Iskcon temple to Dr Ambedkar statue, Nehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk, and MG Road to Naz Chowk.