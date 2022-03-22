This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Traffic from Jaipur will be directed towards SPR and they can reach their destination via Sohna Road.
Traffic from Delhi is advised to take an alternate route via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road
In an advisory, the Gurgaon Traffic Police on Tuesday informed that traffic might remain disruptive on the Kherki Dhaulla toll to Hero Honda Chowk on NH-48 tomorrow due to the proposed march in support of the creation of Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.
Other traffic advisories issued by the department:
Only light vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway. Buses and trucks are not allowed.
Traffic from Jaipur will be directed towards SPR and they can reach their destination via Sonha Road.
Traffic from Delhi is advised to take an alternate route via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road
Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday supported the demand for setting up an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.
Hooda went to the Kherki Daula toll on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway here to convey solidarity with the members of the community who have been protesting there since last month to press their demand for an Ahir regiment.
“Yaduvanshis have a deep connection with both plough and arms. Their valour needs no introduction. It is time now that an Ahir regiment is established to give them due recognition," Hooda said.
The Ahir community members mostly identify themselves as Yadavs.
“I extend full support to the demand of Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. I have also raised the demand in parliament and until a positive decision is taken, I will stand with you in every fight from road to Parliament," added Hooda.
