Gurugram Traffic Alert! Accident causes break in vehicle movement on this route

Gurugram Traffic alert: The blockage in traffic movement has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi today due to a vehicle accident.
Gurugram Police officials on Monday informed that traffic congestion has again been reported on NH-48 today. Notably, this is the second incident of traffic jam on this national highway in the past two days. On July 30, disruption in traffic movement was reported near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur due to water logging caused by heavy rainfall.
However, blockage in traffic movement has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi today due to a vehicle accident. The traffic police officials are present on the location to sort the disruptions and facilitate the vehicular movement.
“Traffic Alert:- Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi due to vehicle accident .Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.@gurgaonpolice," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.
On Saturday, the officials took to Twitter and said, “Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur Due to water logging. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.@gurgaonpolice."
Massive waterlogging was witnessed in Haryana's Gurugram city adjoining the national capital on Friday after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Areas like Suncity ATS Chowk, Sector 55, 56 road and stretches of the Golf Course road were under knee-deep waters and cars parked outside societies were completely submerged.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) planned to take up special repair work of new identified stretches of master roads in the city post-Monsoon.
Upgradation of nine such roads with a total length of approximately 9.38 KMs were recommended in the 41st Core Planning Cell Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal.
