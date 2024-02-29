Delhi traffic police advises commuters to take alternative routes like Chilla Border due to heavy traffic on both carriageways of DND Flyway.

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday informed that the vehicular movement is heavy on both the carriageways of the DND flyway due to the deployment of picket or checking on the DND flyway. Hence, the officials have advised taking alternate routes like the Chilla border route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “Due to the deployment of picket/checking on DND Flyway, traffic is heavy on both the carriageways of the DND Flyway. Commuters from Noida to Delhi and vice-versa are advised to take alternative routes like Chilla Border route."

About an hour ago, Delhi Police had also stated that traffic movement is heavy at Singhu border and advised the commuters to use Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad, Singhu School Toll, and Zero Palla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Traffic is heavy at Singhu Border as at Singhu Border only the service roads on both the carriageways of NH-44 are open for movement of traffic. Commuters are advised to use Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad, Singhu School Toll and Zero Palla toll for their journey," police added.

In addition, police stated that traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Moolchand Underpass towards Ashram Chowk due to breakdown of an LGV near Lajpat Nagar flyover.

