Traffic alert! Delhi Police issues road advisory, restricts movement amid earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra 2024

Delhi Traffic Police issued a road advisory on July 15 that said traffic movement will be affected on Hauz Khas Village Road. Traffic restrictions are in place for vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg.

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Delhi Traffic Police issued a road advisory on Monday, July 15 that said traffic movement will be affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in view of Jagannath Yatra. Traffic restrictions are in place for vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg.

These traffic restrictions will remain effective from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Traffic regulatory authorities further advised commuters to avoid the earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra and plan their journey accordingly.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly twitter), Delhi Traffic Police stated,"Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4PM to 8PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 01:32 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTraffic alert! Delhi Police issues road advisory, restricts movement amid earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra 2024

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

385.90
01:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.65 (2.29%)

Tata Steel

167.40
01:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.3 (-0.77%)

Bharat Electronics

332.05
01:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.25 (-0.38%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.85
01:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tanla Platforms

1,036.30
01:27 PM | 15 JUL 2024
83.7 (8.79%)

Indian Overseas Bank

69.06
01:27 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.41 (8.5%)

M M T C

95.58
01:27 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.97 (7.87%)

IDBI Bank

92.00
01:27 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.06 (7.05%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue