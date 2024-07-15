Delhi Traffic Police issued a road advisory on July 15 that said traffic movement will be affected on Hauz Khas Village Road. Traffic restrictions are in place for vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg.

These traffic restrictions will remain effective from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Traffic regulatory authorities further advised commuters to avoid the earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra and plan their journey accordingly.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly twitter), Delhi Traffic Police stated,"Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4PM to 8PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly.

