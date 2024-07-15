Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Traffic alert! Delhi Police issues road advisory, restricts movement amid earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra 2024
BREAKING NEWS

Traffic alert! Delhi Police issues road advisory, restricts movement amid earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra 2024

Livemint

Delhi Traffic Police issued a road advisory on July 15 that said traffic movement will be affected on Hauz Khas Village Road. Traffic restrictions are in place for vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg.

Mint Image

Delhi Traffic Police issued a road advisory on Monday, July 15 that said traffic movement will be affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in view of Jagannath Yatra. Traffic restrictions are in place for vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg.

These traffic restrictions will remain effective from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Traffic regulatory authorities further advised commuters to avoid the earmarked route for Jagannath Yatra and plan their journey accordingly.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly twitter), Delhi Traffic Police stated,"Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4PM to 8PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.