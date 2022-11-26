Traffic alert in Delhi: Check road restrictions for Radha Soami Satsang Beas1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM IST
Devotees can enter the Satsang Complex from Bhati Mines Road, according to Delhi Police.
Devotees can enter the Satsang Complex from Bhati Mines Road, according to Delhi Police.
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory because of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB). The event will be held from 4 AM to 6 PM at Radha Swami Satsang Complex, Bhatti Mines, Mehrauli, New Delhi on November 25-27.