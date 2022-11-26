Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory because of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB). The event will be held from 4 AM to 6 PM at Radha Swami Satsang Complex, Bhatti Mines, Mehrauli, New Delhi on November 25-27.

Devotees can enter the Satsang Complex from Bhati Mines Road. To minimise any delay. Devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram are encouraged to travel through Dera Border to get to Satsang Complex, Bhati Mines.

During the said days, between the hours of 5 AM and 5:30 PM, there will be limitations on the use of HTV on Bhati Mines Road between Chhatarpur Road (SSN Marg) and Gurugram Road T-Point and Satsang Complex.

There will be traffic diversion from Mandi Road - Jaunpur cut to Mehrauli Gurugram Road and near Mallu Farm on Badh Road cut on Bhati Mines Road to Jaunpur Mehrauli Gurugram Road.

On the routes with restrictions and detours in place, all emergency vehicles are welcome to go without limitation. The Mehrauli-Gurugram Road is recommended for emergency vehicles coming from Faridabad through Dera More and the Mandi Border.

To prevent disruption, Delhi Police has advised the general people to take public transit. Additionally, they have been urged not to travel from Chhatarpur Road when Satsang is being held.

Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, or RSSB, is also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, and it is situated in Beas town, about 45 kilometres from Amritsar. Most notably in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, it has adherents all over the nation.

Earlier in November, at RSSB in Amritsar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the organisation's leader Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and spent approximately an hour there. When Modi arrived, female followers were cutting vegetables and cooking chapatis in the common kitchen at Dera.

When the minister met Dhillon in Delhi in February, he lauded the religious group for its charitable work.

